Witness Father Kuriakose Kattuthara in Kerala nun rape case found dead

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara had testified against accused Bishop Mulakkal

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, who was a witness in the rape case filed by a nun against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, was on Monday found dead under "mysterious circumstances" in Dasuya in Punjab's Hoshairpur district, police said. Kattuthara, 62, was found unconscious in his room on Monday morning and was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Police said the cause of the death would be known after postmortem. According to the police, no visible injury marks were found on the body. "There was vomit in the room," said Deputy Superintendent of Police A R Sharma.



Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal after his arrest in the nun rape case. Pics/PTI

"The viscera will be sent for examination, which will throw light on the cause of the death," the DSP said. Father Kattuthara was transferred 15 days back to the church at Dasuya, police said. He was staying in the premises of the church. A school is also located in the church premises at Dharampur in Dasuya. When contacted, Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Esha Kalia said, "Police are investigating the matter."

Relatives of the priest in Kerala said Kattuthara was concerned about his safety after coming out openly against the bishop. They also demanded a thorough probe into the death and a post-mortem at Alappuzha Medical College. Priest Kattuthara had testified against Bishop Mulakkal, who is facing allegations of raping a nun.

