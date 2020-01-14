Witty hoopsters edge past Bai Avabai Petit

Witty International's Yaksha Gade ( left) tries to get past Avantika Bharwani of JB Petit at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Witty International School (Malad) scraped past Bai Avabai Petit School (Bandra) 9-6 in a low-scoring mini girls U-13 first-round match of the MSSA-organised inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Monday.

Both teams managed to make offensive raids but lacked consistency in finding the hoop as a result of which the scores were low. Varsha B (four points) and Arvi L (two points) and R Kadam (two points) were among the scorers for Witty.

For Bai Avabai Petit, Samera Menezes scored four points while Avantika Bharumani got two.

Later, Don Bosco International (Matunga) proved far too superior for Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 'B' as they stormed to an emphatic 32-0 victory. Leading Don Bosco's charge was Froni Rambhia, who top-scored with 17 points.

In another lop-sided encounter, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) outplayed Green Acres School (Chembur) 22-4. Sharanya Sudarshan with eight points was the leading scorer for the Mahim girls.

