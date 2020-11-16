Woman alleges husband of spying on her via CCTV cameras

A 41-year-old woman working as a manager with a private firm has filed a complaint with Gujarat University police against her husband for allegedly harassing her.

As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the woman has also accused her husband of installing CCTV cameras at their residence to spy on her.

Rohini (41) (name changed) currently lives with her sister and brother-in-law in Navrangpura. According to police, Rohini married Ronak (name changed) in 2005 and started living in Bangalore soon after.

The couple has two daughters aged 8 and 5 years. Problems started cropping up after Ronak started fighting with her over petty issues, Rohini alleges. Due to the constant fights, Rohini had left Ronak's home in 2016 and 2018, but returned each time for the sake of their marriage.

Rohini alleges that Ronak would make her pay all the bills and with his income he constructed a house and in July last year, he shifted to his new house along with the daughters outside Rohini's knowledge.

In November last year, Ronak allegedly tried to bang her head against the wall, followed by harassment during the lockdown. He had allegedly installed CCTV cameras at their residence to keep an eye on her. Then in October this year, Rohini left Ronak's home and started living with her sister in Navrangpura area and filed a complaint with Gujarat University police against Ronak.

