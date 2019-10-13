Woman claims to have physical relationship with a Boeing 737-800

Michele Kobke with Boeing 737-800, her 'boyfriend' of five years who she is in a physical relationship with. Pics/Michele Kobke, Facebook

A 30-year-old woman from Berlin, claims to be in love with a passenger jet that she calls "darling". Michele Köbke says that she has been in a physical relationship with a Boeing 737-800 for the last five years.

She realised that she was in love, when she boarded her first 737-800. "I got so excited with boarding the plane, I realised I am in love with it." Years later, Michele finally got to spend some quality time alone with her "lover", in an airport hangar.

"The first time we really met on May 1, 2019, I enjoyed every millisecond with him," she recalled. She, however, says that it's not easy to spend quality time with her "boyfriend". "A relationship with a plane can be difficult. I can only get close to him when I fly with him or when I can get to him in the hangar, which has only happened once in my life."

But, she has found different ways to indulge in her affection. "I have a big model of him made of fibreglass as well as real components from him so I can act out my love to some degree." Her Facebook profile has pictures of her kissing the 737-800 and cuddling its doors and panels. Her ultimate dream is to be able to marry her darling.

