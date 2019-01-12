Woman complains of migraines but when operated, surgeons find a leech

hatke

Surgeons who conducted the surgery were under the impression that they were removing a tumour from her throat but to their shock, they discovered a large leech wriggling around inside her sinuses

Representational image

When a woman complained of serious migraines and sought doctor's advice, she was asked to undergo surgery. This surgery not only shocked her but also the doctors. Surgeons who conducted the surgery were under the impression that they were removing a tumour from her throat but to their shock, they discovered a large leech wriggling around inside her sinuses.

The unnamed 63-year-old woman, from Ha Giang in Vietnam, went to the hospital and complained about having "constant migraines" for three months. After an examination, the doctors diagnosed a throat tumour and an immediate surgery was scheduled to take it out.

However, when the surgery began, the doctor discovered a two-inch leech inside and removed it immediately before it could do more damage. According to Mirror.uk.co, the doctors said if not detected in time, the leech would have attacked the patient's sinuses and made it difficult for her to breathe.

The woman may have got into contact with the leech as she lives in a mountainous area and often bathes in spring water, through which the leech must have entered her body

