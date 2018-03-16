Navi Mumbai crime: Co-accused makes stunning revelations in woman cop Ashwini Bidre's murder

Co-accused tells cops how Inspector Abhay Kurundkar plotted for three months to murder Assistant Inspector Ashwini Bidre



Ashwini Bidre had gone missing on April 11, 2016

EXCLUSIVE » Inspector Abhay Kurundkar had planned assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre's murder three months beforehand, after being fed up of her constant demand for marriage and Rs 50 lakh, and discussed it with his childhood friend, and co-accused, Mahesh Phalnikar: this is what Phalnikar confessed to the Navi Mumbai police, who are investigating the case. He is also said to have admitted to his role in the crime, saying he helped Kurundkar to dispose of the body.

Abhay Kurundkar calls Ashwini Bidre home on April 11, 2016, but the two soon end up having another huge fight

Kurundkar, having brought a wood cutter, a cricket bat, a metal trunk and a gunny bag home in January itself, puts his plan into motion by hitting her on the head hard with a cricket bat. The impact of the blow is so severe that she collapses unconscious and starts bleeding copiously

Kurundkar then dismembers her body by chopping off her head and limbs from the torso

He disposes of the head and limbs by packing them up in the gunny bag he had brought earlier

The next day, on April 12, he calls Mahesh Phalnikar to his home and seeks his help in getting rid of the torso, which he has stored in the fridge

Together, the two put the torso in the metal trunk, putting the trunk in the boot of his car, and drive off to get rid of the last bit of evidence

They reach Vasai creek in the dead of the night and throw the metal trunk into the water below from the bridge

Also read: Woman cop's death: Navy divers fail to find trunk containing police officer's body parts

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates