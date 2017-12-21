Woman dies after being hit by DTC bus in southeast Delhi

A 20-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a DTC bus in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, police said on Thursday

Ruby had gone to Abul Fazal enclave in Jamia Nagar area on Tuesday to scout for coaching institutes, they said. She was crossing the road near Kalindi Kunj Chowk when a DTC bus, travelling between Lado Sarai and Mayur Vihar, hit her, the police said. She was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries, they said.





The driver, Kailash Chand Sharma,50, was arrested from the spot, but got bail later, the police said. The deceased had completed her class 12 through an open school and was looking for a job, they said. She stayed in Madanpur Khadar with her family.