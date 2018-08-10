Woman dies after falling from hill in Himachal Pradesh

national

Chamba Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said there was no foul play in the death. The statement of eyewitnesses were recorded and an inquest was carried out

Representational picture

A woman died today after falling from Nagoi hill near Parihar village in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, the police said. The deceased was identified as Gohdu Devi of Bainska village.

Gohdu was cutting grass, along with her husband and sister-in-law, atop Nagoi hill, when she suddenly slipped and fell 150 metres downhill, the police said. Chamba Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said there was no foul play in the death. The statement of eyewitnesses were recorded and an inquest was carried out.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever