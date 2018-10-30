Woman dies as bus overturns in Bikaner

national

The deceased identified as Pushpa Devi, 60, died on the spot and eight others were injured in the incident, SHO Gajner Police Station Gurmel Singh said

A woman died and eight others were injured after a private bus overturned in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday, police said. The bus was going to Nokha from Gajner when it overturned near Chandasar village, they said.

He said the body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem was conducted. The matter was being investigated and a case was registered against the bus driver who reportedly fled the spot, he said.

