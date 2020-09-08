Woman dies of brain haemorrhage, husband donates her heart and liver

One of the organs was transported through green corridor to Mumbai. Pic/Twitter Pune Airport

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Pune witnessed 10th incident of organ donation since May 2020. The husband and family members of a 41-year-old woman, who died due to brain haemorrhage at Jehangir Hospital decided to donate her organs.

The deceased woman's heart and liver were donated to hospitals in Pune and Mumbai. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Aarti Gokhale, member of Pune zonal transplant coordination committee, said, "The deceased was admitted at Jehangir hospital and died on Saturday. The donor was the mother of a school-going daughter."

She further said, "Her heart was sent to Mumbai via a private flight with green corridor made by Pune and Mumbai traffic police and liver to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital."

Interestingly, a green corridor was created to transport the live human organ from Pune airport to Mumbai by a charter flight. Taking Twitter, the Pune Airport tweeted, "In its continued efforts for #SavingLives a Green Corridor was created to transport a live human organ from #PuneAirport to Mumbai by a charter flight today."

In its continued efforts for #SavingLives a Green Corridor was created to transport a live human organ from #PuneAirport to Mumbai by a charter flight today. #CovidWarriors at Jehangir Hospital Pune, Traffic Police, @CISFHQrs & #AAI @aaipunairport joined hands for this task. pic.twitter.com/nQ0BjBBg1s — PuneAirport (@aaipunairport) September 6, 2020

Last month, the organs of a 39-year-old woman, who lost her life due to internal bleeding in the brain, helped to save five lives. The organ donated included heart, cornea, both lungs, kidneys and liver.

