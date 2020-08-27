Video: Widow and disabled man assaulted, tonsured, paraded in UP village, villagers filmed

This images has been used for representational purpose

The video from a village in UP shows a woman and a differently-abled man being shamed, assaulted, and paraded through a narrow lane by the woman’s relatives, as a crowd of men walk behind and film them.

They were tonsured and made to wear garlands of footwear before parading. The incident took place in a village of Kannauj district in UP, reports NDTV.

The police said that the 37-year-old woman’s husband died by suicide a couple of months ago and the 40-year-old differently-able man was her aide who helped her.

Their friendship did not go down well with the woman’s relatives and they decided to punish them both. The police added that two of her relatives and others who allegedly shaved their heads, blackened their faces, and forced them to parade through the village lanes amid a crowd, have been arrested.

They were forced to go through this after getting spotted together in the village. FIRs have been lodged against eight people and they have been charged with assault, causing hurt and trespassing.

