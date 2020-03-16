Woman furious as husband plays golf instead of visiting infant in hospital

A woman who delivered her third child recently ranted online about how her husband opting to play golf instead of bonding with their premature son. In a report by Mirror.co.uk, the woman asked her readers on Reddit about her rant saying that her husband went to play the sport.

The 'exhausted' woman said her husband had not seen the infant for days, and could not understand why he wanted to spend time with his golf friends rather than bonding with his son. She said she did not have a normal pregnancy as a rupture in her amniotic sac in her 30th week had her confined to a hospital bed for a month.

Amid this complication, a tragedy also struck their family that worsened the situation. The woman said she lost her father in-law just two days before she went into labour. She delivered her third child at 34 weeks after which he was immediately taken to the Newborn Intenstive Care Unit (NICU). After she was discharged, she stayed at home with her other two children, while her husband went to work, leaving her less time to visit her newborn.

But she has to bond with the newborn as much as he can in the less time she has with him. She said, "I am pumping breast milk every three hours because I feel like this is the only way that I am able to help my baby at this point". But taking care of the newborn at the hospital and two children at home single-handedly and grieving for a close family member put a dent in the relationship.

The woman said, that her husband still ended up going for the golf-up with his friends right after attending his father’s funeral instead of spending time with the newborn that irked the woman ever more. When she confronted him about the problem, he said that he wanted to be able to socialise for three hours to get away from the stress at home without feeling bad.

Her husband also called her ‘ridiculous’ for not allowing herself to take some time off for herself, to which she said, "I feel like it is absolutely important to go out and do things for yourself that you enjoy but not when you just had a baby three days ago".

On her post on Reddit where she narrated her ordeal, users gave divided opinions. Some asked for the man to compromise, whereas some sided with him. One user said, "Can he go every other week? Like a midway compromise. "If he usually goes once a week... I feel like right now you guys are in a situation where 'the usual' just isn’t gonna work out. Another user suggested, "Maybe you can get a babysitter so you can go to the hospital and he can get time to clear his head".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates