Woman gets separated from family at Taj Mahal, Agra police rescues her

60-year-old Sarala, who got separated from her family while visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra. Picture/ Twitter Agra Police

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh's Agra police took to Twitter and shared a picture of a senior citizen who got separated from her family while visiting the Taj Mahal. According to the Agra police post, the woman identified as Sarala (60) got separated from her family during their visit to the Wonder of the World.

Agra police took to Twitter to help the senior citizen get back to her family. While sharing the post with the woman's picture, Agra police wrote: 60-year-old woman Mrs. Sarala entered the Taj Mahal from the east gate but went out from a gate on the western side. And, she ended up reaching Red Fort (Red Fort of Agra), read the translated caption.

The Agra police not only shared it on their Twitter account but also assigned a police official identified as Hariom. The police official searched Sarala tirelessly. He finally managed to spot the woman near the Red Fort in Agra, which eventually led to her being reunited with her family.

After she was reunited with her family, the 60-year-old woman showered blessings on the police official and Agra police. The post, which was shared on Tuesday has garnered a lot of positive comments from netizens. Lauding the efforts of Agra police, one user wrote, "A very kind work, great," while another user commented, "Saalam to Agra Police." A third user said, "Commendable work."

The Taj Mahal, which is one of the seven wonders of the world was built by Emperor Shah Jahan for his Queen Mumtaz Mahal. The iconic structure is one of the most photographed sites in the world.

