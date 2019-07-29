Woman Naxalite killed in Gadchiroli by C-60 police force

national

The C-60 force has been tasked with the responsibility of countering Maoist violence in the state

Gadchiroli: C-60 police force conducted an encounter in Garanji forest area on Monday. A woman Naxalite was killed during the encounter.

In a similar incident, a Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head for her alleged involvement in attacks on security forces and killing villagers, was arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

"We arrested a Naxal woman who was actively involved in launching attacks on security forces and killing villagers in Malangir area. She was a member of the Malangir area committee of Maoists and carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head," said Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava while speaking to media here.

The ultra has been identified as Kosi alias Mangli. "Kosi has been active in Nahadi, Barrem, Nilawaya, Potali and Kakadi villages of the district for the past several years. She was active in Naxal organisation since 2011. She along with seven other Naxals was sent to a village in Malangir. They all were sent to increase their contact in the village. Around 25-30 village-level cadres were prepared to give information about the police, place IED bombs at several places and organise meetings for Naxal leaders," Pallava said.

"Between 2011 and 2017, she was involved in several high-profile criminal cases. Around 10 cases are registered against her. She was given a chart of various villages in Malangir area," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

