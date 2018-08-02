Woman, newborn die in Gurugram hospital due to medical negligence

national

A woman and her newborn baby on Thursday died in the government-run civil hospital here, allegedly due to medical negligence, officials said.

The 22-year-old resident of Sirhol village near Sector 18, was admitted to the civil hospital after she went into labour. She hailed from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Her family members alleged that the newborn baby died during delivery due to the doctor's negligence, while her condition began deteriorating after giving birth to the baby.

After a ruckus created by the family members, the woman was referred to another hospital with better facilities in Delhi but no ambulance was available to take her there.

"By the time an ambulance was arranged, it was too late. She died in the vehicle in the hospital premises," said victim's husband.

After protests, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Gulshan Arora ordered an inquiry into the death of the woman and her baby.

"No one will be spared if found guilty," Arora assured the protesting kin.

