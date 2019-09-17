Woman tortures, kills stepdaughter over enmity with husband's second wife

In a shocking incident, a stepmother allegedly strangled her 3-year-old daughter and then burnt her with candles in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. Police have arrested the woman after a day of investigation. The incident took place in Bijnor's Sherkot area in Uttar Pradesh where the accused killed the toddler over enmity with her husband's other wife. According to police, the accused identified as Rajni married Anil Kumar in 2004. The couple had an 8-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter together. After this, Anil got married to another woman named Anita in 2010.

The accused told police that Anita would incite the husband every day with some issue or the other and get her thrashed by Anil. Hence she had a grudge for a prolonged time. According to India Today, Anil's two wives lived together but and there was enmity between the two. Fed up by the regular beatings and ill-treatment, the accused decided to take revenge against Anita. The accused took Anita's 3-year-old daughter to the farm where she strangled her to death.

Police believe in order to conceal the identity of the girl, the accused then burnt the body with candles at many places. Police have arrested Rajni and sent her to jail after the interrogation. Bijnor SSP Vishwajit Srivastava stated that Anil Kumar had informed the police post that his 3-year-old girl's body was found in a field at some distance from their home. Based on this information, police rushed to the spot and recovered of the body of the child and after investigating the case, it was found that Anil had two marriages and three children.

