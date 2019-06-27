18-month-old girl dies after falling head first in water tub in Virar

national

The child was playing in her apartment, when her mother stepped out to throw the garbage. When the mother got back home, she found her daughter's head in the tub filled with water

Representational image

An 18-month-old girl allegedly drowned in a tub filled with water at her home in Virar, while her mother had stepped out to dispose garbage, in on Monday. The Virar police registered a case of accidental death. The child was playing in her apartment at in Virar East in the afternoon. As her mother, Jayshree had stepped out and her father Bharat was at work, the girl was left unattended.

When the mother got back home after disposing the garbage in a bin outside the building, she found her daughter's head in the tub filled with water. The toddler was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

According to Times of India, the girl is believed to have walked towards the water-filled tub kept in the bathroom. The police stated that the mother had reportedly filled the tub with water to give her daughter a bath. She reportedly entered the bathroom and was playing in the water when she accidentally fell into the tub. Police said that they will await the autopsy report to know the exact cause of death.

