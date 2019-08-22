Step-grandmother dips toddler's feet in boiling water as punishment

international

According to the toddler's mother, the little girl's feet are at high risk of infection and may have to be amputated

In a horrifying incident, a step-grandmother allegedly dipped a 2-year-old toddler’s feet into boiling water in Tennessee to punish her because she was having a "bad day." Kaylee Robinson, the toddler suffered horrific third-degree burns and blisters from her ankles to toes after the incident.

According to the Daily Mail, the toddler is unable to run or walk because of the severe burns and the injuries have been described as 'sock burns' because it looks like she is wearing a pair of pink socks. Kaylee’s mum, Brittany Smith, claims that the step-grandmother identified as Jennifer Vaughn admitted to using very hot water to punish the toddler because she was having a bad day. Brittany also told ABC 2, "There is nothing in this world that a two-year-old can do, no matter how bad they lashed out."

According to the news agency Daily Mail, the accused has now been charged with aggravated child abuse and is being held in custody. The news agency also added that If she is convicted then she could be sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison. Brittany stated that her daughter Kaylee has already undergone two operations, but neither has worked and she will still need surgery. She told Metro US, "The skin is not really repairing itself in the way the doctors hoped it would. Kaylee is in a lot of pain. They are going to take some skin from her thigh next week to try and repair her feet. She is at high risk of infection and could end up losing them." The mother also revealed that her daughter 'is at high risk of infection and could end up losing her feet'.

Brittany also stated that she left her daughter with Vaughn while she went swimming with her fiance and her two other children. The mother informed that Vaughn had taken care of her daughter a number of times in the past, she added. The mother also stated that Vaughn called her to tell her to come home immediately, but didn’t tell her the reason behind it. Meanwhile, her daughter was screaming in pain in the background. When Brittany reached home, the accused stated that she had put Kaylee in the bath and the toddler suffered burns when she left the room for a couple of minutes. The toddler was immediately rushed to the hospital and police were alerted.

