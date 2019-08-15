Woman and her lover pour boiling oil on husband, hit him on head in murder bid

mumbai

Alerted by neighbours, the police arrested the accused duo; the victim is in a critical condition

The Manikpur police in Vasai have arrested a woman and her alleged lover for brutally assaulting her husband in an attempt to murder him. On Tuesday night, Quincya Bhu-Hagohay and Satveer Naik allegedly poured boiling oil on Bhavishya Bhu-Hagohay, then tortured him before hammering his head in a bid to kill him.

Bhavishya's neighbours, alerted by the commotion, informed the cops immediately. The police rushed to their house at Pratapgad Apartment of Umelman area in Vasai West and took the victim to JJ Hospital. Bhavishya, 37, is said to be in a critical condition.

A police official told mid-day that they found Bhavishya in a semi-nude condition and he was bleeding profusely. "There were several burn injuries all over his body and multiple wounds on his head," he said.

The police have arrested the duo under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code. "They started a heated argument with him when he raised an objection to Quincya's illicit relationship with Satveer. Later, they threw boiling oil on him and then tied his hands and legs with a rope and smeared red chilli powder on his face and eyes. They then started hammering his head with an intention to kill him," said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble from Manikpur police station.

The woman has refuted her husband's allegations and told the police that her husband doubted her fidelity. "She alleged that her husband would always beat her up and force her to demand money from Satveer," he added.

"The couple has two minor children and shared the flat at Pratapgad Apartment with Satveer," said an officer. Both Bhavishya and Satveer, 24, worked at a BPO. Meanwhile, the police have informed Bhavishya's relatives to take custody of the kids.

