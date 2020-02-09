Woman tricks man after he sends photos of his private parts on Instagram
The woman Jenn Tisdale took to Twitter to share the horrific incident, and also decided to teach the man a lesson.
In a shocking incident, a woman received photos of a stranger's private parts on Instagram. The woman, identified as Jenn Tisdale, took to Twitter to share the horrific incident with her followers. After receiving the unsolicited photos, Jenn decided to teach him a lesson.
This morning I received an unsolicited dick pic via @instagram from a man I do not know. What follows is a beautiful story I wove about an app I made up, that should exist. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/7O9VDpwPct— deathbecomesus.com (@Jenn_Tisdale) February 2, 2020
While sharing her ordeal on Twitter, Jenn said, "This morning I received an unsolicited d*** pic via Instagram from a man I do not know. What follows is a beautiful story I wove about an app I made up, that should exist. Enjoy!"
When she received the photos in her inbox, Jenn pretended that she could not see them and apologised to the stranger. She said the image wasn't coming through. She further mentioned that she had a photo blocker app installed on the Gram. Talking about the app, Jenn said that it is very helpful for women and at times because the "saddest men, men so so so sad that women never touch them" often like to send inappropriate photos, reports Mirror. Co .UK. Not realising the trap he is falling into, the stranger said she was right that men are animals.
Giving information about the app. Jenn said that the app is called C***Block because that's what happens to those dudes in real life. Getting mistaken that he is developing a good rapport with the woman, the stranger even suggested that the creator of such a genius app should be awarded a nobel prize. But when Jenn dropped the bomb, the man realised what he got himself into. Further up in the conversation, Jenn says, "It immediately sends the image and profile to the local police." She even mentions that she will get a call from local law enforcement asking her to come and file a sexual harassment case.
This story was shared via the #ByeFelipe IG Stories. Fucked around and started a movement. #CockBlockApp pic.twitter.com/F7RQIPj4k7— deathbecomesus.com (@Jenn_Tisdale) February 7, 2020
She also mentioned that men who have sent her d*** pics have been arrested. Jenn said, "It's wild. LOL, one guy lost his job and his wife. Technology is wild!" Although the stranger read the message, he remained silent. The tweet, which was shared on February 2, has gone viral since then with 20,000 re-tweets and over 110,000 likes and still counting.
Taking to the comments section of the post, one Twitter user commented, "I love how he is agreeing with you and supporting your app, lol. Until the police are mentioned at least," while another wrote, "How did you not end that exchange with 'Hold on, I’m getting a call...." While a third user said there actually needs to be an app on this.
-
In a shocking incident, a man matched with a woman on Tinder on last year's New Year's Eve but what came next was something he wasn't quite expecting. The tinder match took a bizarre turn for Brad Galloway when the woman he matched with revealed that she was in the hospital and about to have a baby. Later, Brad took the incident to social media and shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter with the caption: "No fun this Tinder s*****!
-
In a bizarre incident, a middle-aged man was rushed to the hospital where the doctors had to perform emergency surgery to remove a can of air freshener which had gotten stuck inside his buttocks. Interestingly, the can accidentally got stuck inside the man's buttocks while having sex The 40-year-old was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery. Later, his wife revealed that she put the air freshener up her husband's rectum as per his request during a sex game, but unfortunately, the can got stuck inside his bottom
-
In a bizarre incident, mathematician bride-to-be became the butt of mockery when she revealed wedding plans which involved plenty of maths problems. The bride-to-be chose maths solving as her big day plan for the perfect wedding. The woman shared the bizarre idea of incorporating "mathematical tidbits" into her wedding day as she and her partner, both were mathematicians. But people weren't impressed at all and soon, her idea became the butt of all jokes with people commenting on it. One wrote, "Upon looking into my background, they would likely decide to just sit me at the kid's table," and a second one commented, "Math-shaming. My immediate RSVP would be a no."
-
In a funny-cum-bizarre incident, a trespasser was recorded licking a stranger's doorbell for 3 long hours. The security footage outside the house on a doorbell camera showed a man trespassing outside a family home before he begins licking the doorbell. The man spent a total of three hours outside the front of the house on New Year's Eve licking the doorbell. He was also filmed relieving himself and moving an extension cord around the garden
-
In a bizarre incident that took place in Germany, a woman was kicked out of a gym because her crop top was too short to keep the men focused on their workout. Marny, 22, a law student, was left shocked when a female member of the gym told her, "you can't train like that" and pointed out to her work out outfit which was a black crop top and trousers. According to the staff at the gym, this outfit was too "distracting"
-
A 59-year-old woman in Australia got the shock of her life when she went to use her bathroom. In a terrifying incident, the elderly woman was bitten by a snake that lay hidden in the toilet's pot. The woman's decision to use the toilet without switching on the lights ended in a nightmare for her after she was bitten by a snake. Luckily, the snake was a non-venomous carpet python. In the end, the incident revealed a valuable lesson regarding bathroom habits
-
A Japanese man, identified as Makoto Endo (40) was arrested for stealing over 70 pairs of shoes roughly worth Rs 2 lakh in Indian money. Later, he revealed that he did so allegedly for his sexual pleasures. Endo flicked the footwear in Saitama and Tochigi in eastern Japan, because he allegedly had a fetish for shoes and loved sniffing well-worn shoes. Endo confessed that it did not matter to him if the shoes belonged to a woman or a man; the smell of worn shoes gave him pleasure
-
In a hilarious incident, a man who is a marijuana smoker in Houston, Texas, discovered a real tiger taking refuge in an abandoned property. At first instance, the man thought that he was seeing things as a hallucination as he was smoking weed but soon he realised the truth when he spotted the mammoth creature in the abandoned garage of a house in Texas. The man immediately called the police, who after screening the place realised that the 1,000 lb female tiger was safe and secure in a cage with a screwdriver and nylon strap laden to its neck. Later, the tiger was moved to a special shelter home where she was taken care of and given medical attention
-
In a bizarre case, a man threatened to take his newly-wed wife to court after she wrote about his micropenis on the internet. Interestingly, the man revealed that he saw the post through an old friend of his who knew he had a micropenis and saw on his FB that he had just gotten married. Later, he threatened to sue as well as divorce her. In her post, the woman accused her husband of keeping it a secret until their honeymoon with the excuse that he didn't agree with the concept of sex before marriage. She felt cheated and thought he tricked her into getting married to him. Thus to vent her frustration, she wrote about her gripe online
-
Being a bridesmaid for a friend's wedding turned out to be a humiliating experience for a woman identified as Kate, who was heavily pregnant. A newlywed bride in her rant wrote about how her bridesmaid, who was 7 months pregnant was deliberately holding her belly during the photoshoot. The bride then went on to say that she asked her bridesmaid to stop showing off her belly and to just pose like everyone else. Later the bride said that another of her bridesmaids confirmed that Kate was angry at her because she was 'trying to make her look fat, not pregnant' during the photos. The bride ended her post saying that she paid a lot of money for a wedding photoshoot, not maternity pics, thereby mocking her heavily pregnant bridesmaid
-
In a major blunder, a Bulgarian woman was left red-faced after she accidentally live-streamed a racy video instead of privately messaging it to her partner. The woman identified as Zeinepa Galibova from Bulgaria accidentally live-streamed a rather saucy video of herself to over 2,000 Facebook friends, instead of sending it as a private message to her husband, who was away from home. In the video, the woman was getting playful in bed as she vigorously got in front of the camera. The live-streamed video was viewed by thousands which included the women's family, friends, and even her son
-
A 21-year-old student used to sell her used underwear online for Rs 7000 a pair. The woman, who is a student by profession used to buy the underwear in bulk and sell them online with prices depending on how long she has worn them. The buyers could also pay more in order to get selfies of her wearing the used underwear. Interestingly, the students used to sell her underwear and make an extra income. The woman believed that selling her underwear makes her feel empowered because she is in control of her body
-
A married woman ran away from her marriage after she was allegedly denied eggs by her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. The woman who lives in Campierganj had eloped with her paramour four months ago as her husband did not give her eggs to eat and that made her upset. Shockingly, the woman fought with her husband for eggs and, once again, ran away from her home after he refused to give her the eggs. The husband said that his wife was fond of eggs and her paramour used to regularly bring eggs for her
-
In a shocking incident, a man contemplated divorcing his wife, just a day after the two had a baby. The man and his wife had the first child together and post that he did not like the feeling of being a father and did not want to repeat it. In his post, the man said that he resents his wife and he feels he loves the kids more than he loves his wife. Interestingly, the man had also made an appointment in order to get the pregnancy terminated. But just a few days before, the wife managed to get him in keeping the baby. The man was an a*****e for 'wanting to divorce (his) wife for the birth of (their) second child
-
A couple who were expecting their first child and did not want to give up their unusual lifestyle asked their neighbours to help them in completing the household work and cook dinner for them. Jack Jokinen, who is a sportswriter from Philadelphia revealed that he received a ridiculous request from one of his neighbours. He said that his neighbour was asking people to form a meal train and take turns to cook for him and his wife after their baby had arrived in the world. To his dismay, the meal plan featured over 30 specific meals, lists of their favourite meals and ingredients to avoid. Besides food, the couple also gave options for doing household chores such as washing dishes or walking their dog, etc in order to help them
-
In a bizarre incident, a groom passed away his time by playing PUBG during his wedding instead of spending time with his wife. In the video that went viral, the groom was seen engrossed in the game so much that when a guest gave him a wedding gift he moved it away because it was blocking the view of his phone screen. On the other hand, the bride appears to be clueless as her husband plays PUBG
-
An employee of a supermarket store in Texas, USA was in for a shock of his life when he had a slippery surprise and was greeted by a reptile. The supermarket employee was collecting shopping carts from the parking lot when all of a sudden he spotted a snake in one of the carts. In the photos, the large rat snake is seen taking refuge in one of the shopping carts. An officer at the parking lot heard the attendant's 'loud scream' and ran to his aid. The reptile, which was identified as a 'large rat snake' was later rescued by the help of a snake charmer and later relocated to its natural habitat
-
A 14-year-old girl was hospitalised for severe constipation and stomach aches but her CT scan revealed 100 "bubble tea" balls trapped in her stomach which led to all her problems. The girl identified as Xiao Shen was rushed to hospital after suffering from a bad appetite and constipation for five days in China. The scan revealed that there were hundreds of undigested tapioca pearls from bubble tea that she had consumed. The doctor said that the girl's intestines, stomach, and rectum had been saturated with the bubble tea balls. Later, he prescribed a laxative to help her pass the balls
-
In a shocking incident, a dead man woke up right before his funeral ritual in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The man's grave was dug and his body was about to be buried, just when some of the family members noticed a slight movement. The mourning stopped and a bewildered family rushed the man identified as Mohammad Furqan to a hospital where he was immediately put on a ventilator. Furqan, who had met with an accident was declared dead by the hospital and his body arrived at his residence in an ambulance. The doctor said that Furqan was in critical condition but definitely not brain dead
-
A 30-year-old woman from Berlin claimed to be in love with a passenger jet that she called her "darling". Michele Kobke said that she has been in a physical relationship with a Boeing 737-800 for the last five years. She realised that she was in love when she boarded her first 737-800. Michele said that a relationship with a plane was difficult as she could only get close to the aircraft when she could fly with it or when she could get to meet him in the hangar. The Berlin resident also has pictures of her kissing the 737-800 and cuddling its doors and panels
During this year, we came across a fair share of weird and bizarre stories of which some were funny and a few shocking. As we draw the curtains of 2019, we bring to you a curated list of some of the most bizarre and funny stories that went viral this year
