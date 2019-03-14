Woman wears crop top on flight; airline tells her 'cover up' or get off

international

Emily O'Connor was dressed in a black crop top with spaghetti straps and high waisted pants. The crew of Thomas Cook airlines told Emily that her outfit was inappropriate

Thomas Cook Airlines recently told a passenger who was travelling from Birmingham, England to the Canary islands to cover herself up or get off the flight.

21-year-old Emily O'Connor was dressed in a black crop top with spaghetti straps and high-waisted pants. The airline crew told Emily that her outfit was inappropriate and was offensive to fellow passengers.

Emily took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal. She posted a picture of herself and wrote, "Flying from Bham to Tenerife, Thomas Cook told me that they were going to remove me from the flight if I didn’t “cover up” as I was “causing offence” and was “inappropriate”. They had 4 flight staff around me to get my luggage to take me off the plane."

Flying from Bham to Tenerife, Thomas Cook told me that they were going to remove me from the flight if I didn’t “cover up” as I was “causing offence” and was “inappropriate”. They had 4 flight staff around me to get my luggage to take me off the plane. pic.twitter.com/r28nvSYaoY — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) March 12, 2019

Not just that, when Emily asked the other passengers who were seated in the flight if her attire was offending anyone, nobody raised an issue except for one man who abused her and asked her to put on a jacket.

I informed the staff that there is no “appropriate wear” policy stipulated online. I stood up on the flight and asked if anyone was offended, no-one said a word.

Would really appreciate if you could vote and share on the below! — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) March 12, 2019

While the man abused her, none of the airline staff took any action, but just stood there. Rather a manager went to get her bag to get her off the flight.

To top it off they allowed a man hurl abuse at me whilst the Flight manager and 4 air staff stood and said nothing. — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) March 12, 2019

Emily also added that nobody said a word to her at the airport when she went through the security check, passport control etc.

just a bit more context for those asking: wore this through the airport (security, passport control etc), boarded the plane, told to cover up by the greeting staff, sat down, flight manager and 4 flight staff said I would be removed unless I put a jacket on... — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) March 12, 2019

Finally, Emily had to put on a jacket which was given to her by her cousin. She wrote, "They did not leave until I physically put it on." She added, "I was physically shaking, and they could see that, yet they continued to sexualise and ridicule me. It was the worst experience of my life."

I was given a jacket by my cousin sitting at the front of the plane and they did not leave until I physically put it on. They made comments over the speaker about the situation and left me shaking and upset on my own. — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) March 12, 2019

However, twitterati is torn over the issue. While there is a section who support Emily, there is also a section who thinks that the airline did the right thing.

I think you look lovely and appropriately dressed. I wore a similar outfit on a flight to Bahrain when I was about your age ten year ago (whoops!) but pretty sure Tenerife doesn’t have sharia law! — Holly Sutton (@Hollyonline) March 13, 2019

I’m crew myself and would not think twice to ask you to cover up, there is no policy on what you can and cannot wear! That is awful to see that the crew on board made you feel that way, disgusting! — Jade Charlotte (@jadecharlottex) March 13, 2019

Thomas Cook was 100% right to throw you off the plane. — Andre Bue (@BueAndre) March 13, 2019

Yes...if the airline say it's inappropriate, then it is....End of story.. — PAO3 (@GboyegaOgunnubi) March 13, 2019

What do you think?

