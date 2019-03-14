Woman wears crop top on flight; airline tells her 'cover up' or get off

Updated: Mar 14, 2019, 16:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Emily O'Connor was dressed in a black crop top with spaghetti straps and high waisted pants. The crew of Thomas Cook airlines told Emily that her outfit was inappropriate

Pic/Emily's Twitter

Thomas Cook Airlines recently told a passenger who was travelling from Birmingham, England to the Canary islands to cover herself up or get off the flight.

21-year-old Emily O'Connor was dressed in a black crop top with spaghetti straps and high-waisted pants. The airline crew told Emily that her outfit was inappropriate and was offensive to fellow passengers.

Emily took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal. She posted a picture of herself and wrote, "Flying from Bham to Tenerife, Thomas Cook told me that they were going to remove me from the flight if I didn’t “cover up” as I was “causing offence” and was “inappropriate”. They had 4 flight staff around me to get my luggage to take me off the plane."

Not just that, when Emily asked the other passengers who were seated in the flight if her attire was offending anyone, nobody raised an issue except for one man who abused her and asked her to put on a jacket.

While the man abused her, none of the airline staff took any action, but just stood there. Rather a manager went to get her bag to get her off the flight.

Emily also added that nobody said a word to her at the airport when she went through the security check, passport control etc.

Finally, Emily had to put on a jacket which was given to her by her cousin. She wrote, "They did not leave until I physically put it on." She added, "I was physically shaking, and they could see that, yet they continued to sexualise and ridicule me. It was the worst experience of my life."

However, twitterati is torn over the issue. While there is a section who support Emily, there is also a section who thinks that the airline did the right thing.

