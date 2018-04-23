Women come together to make eco-friendly bags in the wake of the state-wide plastic ban

Group of women backed by city NGO starts making eco-friendly bags of different shapes and sizes to help consumers in the wake of plastic ban



Ruchi Mane (left) shows the bags made by the women's group

State government's ban on plastic, implemented last month, has received as much praise as criticism. And in a bid to ensure citizens aren't inconvenienced, with shops no longer giving bags to customers for their purchases, a group of women from Kandivli and Borivli is working on the perfect solution - making cloth bags of different shapes and sizes for consumers.

"Currently, we are making three types of bags - small, medium and large. Priced at Rs 30, the large bag is for long-term use," Ruchi Mane, founder of NGO Aadharika Samaj Vikas Sanstha, which supports these women, told mid-day.

The women in this group belong to the low income group, and for most of them, this is their livelihood. "Most are from our neighbourhood. They haven't had the chance to finish their education and are employed as domestic helps. Every day, they finish their daily work and assemble at the place we have taken on rent to make the bags. The money we earn helps them to make ends meet," said Mane.

A member of the group, Meghna Gurav, said, "The idea was floated after the plastic ban was enforced and people, including us, started finding it difficult to find bags. We had the options of paper and jute bags, but while paper is fragile, jute is heavy on the pocket.

"We use old dupattas, bed sheets and other clothes in making these bags. Cloth bags are not only easy to carry, but are also durable and eco-friendly." They have started selling these bags at a stall in Growel's 101 in Kandivli and plan to set up similar stalls all over the city soon.

