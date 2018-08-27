Women create ruckus after police denies them entry to Tihar Jail on eve of Raksha Bandhan

national

About 15 to 20 women gathered outside Tihar Jail. They had not taken prior permission from the jail authorities so they were not allowed inside to tie rakhis, said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west)

Pic/AFP

A group of women yesterday staged a protest outside Tihar Jail here after they were denied permission to enter the prison on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, police said.

About 15 to 20 women gathered outside Tihar Jail. They had not taken prior permission from the jail authorities so they were not allowed inside to tie rakhis, said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west).

The women created ruckus for nearly 40 minutes but eventually dispersed. However, it led to traffic jam at jail road causing inconvenience to commuters, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever