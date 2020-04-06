'Women desire me, yet I am alone...'

I am a 61-year-old professional working with a publishing company. I am also a social and political activist. I am unmarried and live a lonely life in my flat. I tried to get married, settle down, and lead a normal life, but circumstances like financial and career issues did not allow me to do so. All my life, I have lived a life like a hermit, and have never had any physical relationship. What puzzles me is that there are women who desire me. Even in the presence of their husbands, they will come near me and brush their bodies against me or try to touch me. Why is it that, in my presence, some women become weak in their knees? What could be the physiological and psychological reasons for such behaviour?

— Biju C

It's hard to understand what drives human desire. You're probably a lot better-looking or intriguing than you think. Maybe the idea of a single, older man appeals to some women. Either way, you begin your query with what sounds like regret, and end with a question about why women behave. If you are tired of being alone, why don't you consider a relationship with another single woman? It doesn't sound as if it should be too hard for someone with your mysterious power of attraction.

Should I give up a habit just because my partner has a problem with it, even if it makes me feel good? It's unfair.

That depends not only on the habit in question, but how it impacts you as well as your partner. Successful relationships are built upon mutual respect and the accommodation of desires. Think about why your partner wants you to give something up, what the reasons are, and how it will change things for better or worse between the two of you.

