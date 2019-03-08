Women's Day: 5 women centric web shows showcasing the essence of friendship

television

It is often said that friends are the family we choose. They stand by us when we need them and understand our mindset or feeling without so much a word. Giving ultimate #BFFGoals to audiences, here are five web series that are re-defining the bonds of friendship.

4 More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please! revolves around the lives of four very different women each fighting their own individual battles and tackling life as it comes. The Amazon Prime Original Series stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo as these four women along with a stellar ensemble cast comprising of Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhooplalam, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Amrita Puri and Sapna Pabbi. Replete with pop cultural references, Four More Shots Please! is the one thing you need to watch to get into the mind of the modern Indian woman.

Girls Hostel

It is rightly said, that hostel life is a time in one's life when nights turn into mornings and friends turn into family. TVF's Girls Hostel is a Girliyapa original series revolving around the lives of four girls from different backgrounds and their life in St. John's Dental College and the hostel they reside in. TV actress Ahsaas Channa portrays the role of Richa – an 18-year-old fresher from Nagpur; Simran Natekar as Milli – a pampered girl from an affluent background, Srishti Srivastava as Jo – who lives life by her own rules and has been raised as a tomboy; and lastly TV actress Parul Gulati as Zahira – the quintessential college queen. Girls Hostel is the story of these ordinary girls who come together and share valuable life experiences. The 4th episode of this web show will be releasing on 22nd February 2018. Girls Hostel encourage viewers to stand up for what they believe in and living life by their own rules.

Ladies Room

Y-Films's Ladies Room is a story of two besties and the adventures they go through in six different loo's over the six-episode series. It is a show about modern young 'girl bros' struggling to grow up even as they grow old. These girls are mad, bad and completely unapologetic about it! Ladies Room is a Y-Films Series featuring Dingo and Khanna but things go south when they are encountered by 35 policemen on the go. Dingo and Khanna boldly take you where no man has gone before.

PA-GALS

In this fast-paced life of metro cities in India, youngsters are increasingly living away from home. A group of girls living together is one of the most relatable, exciting and challenging experiences in life, for any millennial. Such relatable and entertaining instances have been explored in PA-GALS. Created by an all-women team of Girliyapa, the show features extremely popular personalities from the digital platform - Ronjini Chakraborty (Sonali), Srishti Shrivastava (Mamta) and Akanksha Thakur (Wiki). It is directed by the multitalented Nidhi Bisht and written by her, along with Shreyasi Sharma and Devanshi Shah.

The Trip

Bindass's The Trip is a fun and spirited coming of age story of four (girl) friends - played by Lisa Haydon, Sapna Pabbi, Shweta Tripathi and Mallika Dua - who go on a road trip to Thailand, as one of the girls is set to tie the knot, the gang plans a road trip as a part of the bride's bachelorette, the journey though, turns into an emotional roller coaster

