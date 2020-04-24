Wondering how Taimur Ali Khan has reacted to the lockdown? Saif Ali Khan answers

Saif Ali Khan has given over three interviews amid this lockdown. In the first one, we saw a cameo by his munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, in the second one, he spilled the beans on his upcoming films, and in the third one, that's the latest, he spoke about how Taimur has reacted to the lockdown and also about his opinion on Kareena Kapoor Khan as an actor.

Speaking to India Today, he first talked about his toddler and opened up on his reaction to the lockdown. "He's just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that's like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown," said Khan. Well, we may not be able to see Taimur's viral videos and pictures as often now but we're happy that Kareena has made her Instagram debut and is taking care of our needs and wants.

Speaking of Kareena, what does Saif have to say about her? Well, here it is- "As an actor, Kareena seems like she was born on the sets. She's extremely confident in her skin. From opting for a role like in Udta Punjab, alongside Alia Bhatt, then to go on to do a Veere Di Wedding where she's the main lead, then be Aamir Khan's lead (in Laal Singh Chadha), she will do what she wants to do. She is easy, she takes herself lightly, and I respect that. There needs to be a high level of comfort to pull that off."

Saif has some interesting line-up of films coming up that include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, the Vikram Vedha remake, and a film with Ananya Panday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news