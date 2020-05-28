Work from home gets real! Overwhelmed Neha Dhupia bursts into tears as baby Mehr interrupts her; watch video

Neha Dhupia, who is currently judging the popular reality show Roadies Season 17, is busy taking auditions virtually, for a wild card entry. Nikhil Chinapa joined the actress during the auditions, and the sweet interruption did catch everyone's eye.

During the video call session, while Neha and Nikhil were having a conversation with one of the contestants, they were interrupted by baby Mehr, as she wanted to play with her mother. The kid couldn't keep calm and started pulling Neha's earrings. Looking at her child's plight, Neha couldn't help but burst into tears immediately. Even though baby Mehr was later handled by papa Angad Bedi, Neha quickly continued taking the auditions for the show.

Neha shared the video of her bursting into tears on social media, and wrote, "#BUSTED !!! ... #workfromhome gets real!!! Especially when your daughter walks into a live audition and decides to pull your earrings and wants her mama back to play!!! Once a reality show always a reality show

"It is a format that works in the current situation. The good thing about the lockdown is that we are reducing our carbon footprint by not going on sets. At the same time, we are not leaving our fans, who have been following the show diligently, high and dry. I hope it doesn't become the new normal for Roadies," Neha Dhupia said in an interview with mid-day.

"Over video calls, it is difficult to gauge a contestant's mental strength and thought process. However, even in the 10 minutes that each of us chats with every contestant, we know exactly the kind of people we want to take on for the remaining part of the journey," the actress concluded.

Mehr was born to Neha and Angad Bedi in November 2018.

