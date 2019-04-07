Work-mode: Katrina Kaif's swimsuit pictures from Maldives are to die for

bollywood

Katrina Kaif, who has been soaking in the sun and pursuing water sports by the beaches of Maldives, her swimsuit images are to die for!

Katrina Kaif

Of late, Bollywood's favourite getaway is the picturesque Maldives. The islands have been beckoning the who's who of Bollywood for a getaway.

The latest addition to the list is Katrina Kaif who has been soaking in the sun and pursuing water sports. Considering her team is accompanying her, it is safe to assume it's a professional assignment. Stars are known for mixing business with pleasure. And Kat is no different. The actress shared a few pictures on social media. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onApr 5, 2019 at 11:05pm PDT

Katrina Kaif gained double the followers in less than half the time in comparison to her contemporaries. What makes this an even bigger achievement is that from a growth perspective, apart from being the first Indian celebrity to reach the 20 million mark in record time, Katrina also leads the way even in comparison to leading male superstars on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onApr 5, 2019 at 11:50pm PDT

Katrina Kaif is on a roll as she has some big-budget films in her kitty and also purchased a luxurious car, followed by this holiday.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif celebrates 20 million followers on Instagram, thanks fans through this video

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates