Work on Ajay Devgn-starrer Chanakya underway

Director Neeraj Pandey says despite the 21-day lockdown in the country, the team of his next, Chanakya is working on the Ajay Devgn-starrer while practising social distancing. Devgn is set to play the eponymous role in Chanakya, a historical drama on the master economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta.

The movie will mark the first collaboration between Devgn and Pandey, known for films such as A Wednesday (2008), Baby (2015) and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).

Pandey said though the crew can't have meetings for the time being, they are constantly having discussions about the project over phone or mail. "It is a work in progress. We are having discussion on anything and everything. The various heads of departments, including VFX, concept, costume, art, production design, and location, are regularly in touch. There are many things that we have to discuss about, including how the script will be approached," the filmmaker said.

While all production activity is currently suspended in the Indian entertainment industry, Pandey said it is too early to suggest that the shoot of Chanakya will also be affected. "Let's see how things pan out in the near future and then we will see. All I can say is that the script is locked," he added.