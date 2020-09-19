Work Work Work: Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a photo from the sets of his next!

Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi has been making headlines throughout 2020 be it for his line up of films or even the release of his debut single. The actor was shooting for Bunty Aur Babli 2 before lockdown was imposed and recently when things started easing, he finished shooting for the remaining scenes of the movie and immediately jetted off to Goa to start shooting for his film with Shakun Batra.

View this post on Instagram A title in the making... A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) onSep 18, 2020 at 6:49am PDT

Earlier on Friday, the actor shared a photo on his Instagram of Shakun Batra while the duo were working and even captioned it as ‘work work work’.

In the Shakun Batra directorial, Siddhant will be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Apart from this, the actors recently announced film ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Excel Entertainment will also see Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar in the lead and it will be a horror comedy.

