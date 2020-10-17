Working during lockdown was a different experience says Vijay Bute

Coming from humble beginnings from small town Buldhana, Maharashtra filmmaker Vijay Bute has come a long way from his struggling days to being one of the busiest directors during lockdown. Geared up with the second instalment of Kamini series, the filmmaker opens up about his dreams, aspirations and more. Talking about his lockdown and working during dangerous times, Vijay Bute said, "It was a different experience. I think I have utilised my lockdown time working and learning, a little more practically. I shot with all the necessary precautions, I believe in fulfilling my commitments"

When the world was struggling during the lockdown, Vijay rose to fame with back to back shooting spree and he had also received awards for his short films. He is the only filmmaker in Tinsel-town who actually shot for 15 different projects during lockdown. After his initial struggle, Vijay rose to fame rather quickly, with hit music videos and web-series under his belt. Now he is all geared up with the second instalment of Kamini series.

Talking about the series, Vijay said, "I am excited about the second season, as our first season was incredibly successful. Fans are eagerly waiting for the second season. Kamini Return, will features GehnaVasisth and comedian actor RajkumarKanojia. We are also excited about releasing our series with a new OTT streaming service, Balloons App. The series will release very soon. I cannot wait for fans to enjoy our hard-work"

Further adding Vijay praised the senior comedian star Kanojia. He said, "Working with RajkumarKanojia was great. He is also part of Salman Khan Starrer Radhe and VarunDhawan starrer Coolie No 1. I had fun working with Kanojia". When asked about his future project, Vijay confirmed an ensemble cast series, which features some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Vijay had also directed the blockbuster song "Tattoo boy" featuring Sara Khan along with AngadAsija which was released earlier this year and got huge appreciation from audience.

Sharing a sneak-peek into the forthcoming mega-series, Bute said, "We're working on something big. It is a massive undertaking featuring some of the leading names in Bollywood. All the preparations are in order, we will make the official announcement really soon."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.