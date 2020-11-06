World Cappuccino Day 2020: Quirky Cappuccino Recipes to Make at Home

World Cappuccino Day is observed each year on November 8. A frothy steaming cup of the much loved Italian coffee drink is the way millions jump-start their day. Cappuccino is traditionally prepared with hot milk, steamed milk foam, and espresso but several distinct versions have popped up across the globe by experimental baristas. Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India, said, "A lot goes into making an impeccable cup of cappuccino. The technique behind the blend, milk ratio being right, the exact amount of foam in the milk, the great quality of the espresso, and the most important of all; the art of pouring demands a great deal of focus and patience. 'World Cappuccino Day’ celebrates the creativity and efforts which enhance the lovely blend of espresso, steamed milk, and frothy foam of deliciousness in a cup."



On World Cappuccino Day, we bring to you a few interesting Cappuccino recipes courtesy of Lavazza India.

Orange Spiced Cappuccino



Homemade cappuccino, flavored with fresh orange juice, and a hint of spices.

Ingredients

½ cup whipping cream

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

150ml milk

100ml hot coffee (Drip coffee/ Mokapot coffee)

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

60ml orange juice

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Nutmeg

Method

1. In small bowl, whip cream with powdered sugar until stiff peaks form and refrigerate until ready to serve.



2. In medium saucepan over medium heat, heat milk to serving temperature.



3. Add coffee, orange peel, orange juice concentrate and cinnamon.



4. Strain into serving pot. To serve, pour into small cups, filling half full.



5. Top each with a spoonful of whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Cappuccino Overnight Oats

These cappuccino overnight oats combine toasty coffee with frothy foam for an all-in-one breakfast in a jar.

Ingredients

1/3 cup rolled oats

1 tsp chia seeds

A Pinch of cinnamon

A Pinch of kosher salt

1/3 cup yogurt

1/2 cup leftover coffee

1 tsp sugar optional

1/3 cup frothed milk

Method

1. Mix oats, chia seeds, cinnamon, salt, yogurt, coffee, and optical sugar in a jar.

2. Chill for a minimum of 2 hours, ideally overnight.

3. In the morning, froth whole milk and pour on top.

French Vanilla Cappuccino



Homemade cappuccino, flavored with French vanilla, and sprinkled with peppermint.

Ingredients

100ml brewed coffee (French press/ drip coffee)

150ml Milk

10ml Vanilla flavour

1-2 tsp Brown sugar

Pinch of peppermint

Handheld blender – can also use an electric mixer

Coffee mug – only your favorite will do

Method

1. First step is to brew your coffee, keep it hot and ready to go.



2. Next, heat milk with a splash of vanilla on the stove top. You want to heat it slowly, gradually increasing the temperature until it is steamy and bubbly. Stir it frequently, you don’t want it to stick.

3. Once the milk is bubbly, turn the heat off and stir in the brown sugar until dissolved. Me? I like one teaspoon, but feel free to add more or less. (Also a great part about this French Vanilla Cappuccino recipe – you control the sweetness.)



4. Very carefully pour the steamed milk and vanilla mixture into a metal cup. Why metal? It keeps the milk hot. If you don’t have a metal cup, use a thick-walled glass cup. Garnish with very little of peppermint and just 2 drops of rose syrup.

The ideal coffee for these recipes is made with Moka pot or home espresso machine.

