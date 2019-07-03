World Cup 2019: 87-year-old Charulatha Patel is Team India's most enthusiastic fan

cricket-world-cup

While India won the match against Bangladesh by 28 runs, one Indian fan caught the eye of the cameras at the stadium. 87-year-old Charulatha was cheering, hooting and dancing for Team India from the stands.

Charulatha Patel with Virat Kohli (Pic/ Virat Kohli Instagram)

When the tense India vs Bangladesh match started, no one knew that an unknown 87-year-old Indian cricket fan at the stadium will go viral on the internet for her enthusiasm in cheering for her favourite team.

Also Read: Euro T20 Slam recruits Dale Steyn and Martin Guptill

As soon as cameras panned in on her blowing ferociously into a horn, making noise and being the loudest Indian fan, Twitter started falling in love with her.

At the end of the match Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and centurion Rohit Sharma met up with her and spent some quality time with the elderly fan.

Also Read: World Cup 2019: All-rounder Kedar Jadhav dropped too early?

ICC's official Instagram handle posted a video of her meeting Kohli and captioned it as, "How amazing is this?! India's top-order superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma each shared a special moment with one of the India fans at Edgbaston."

Virat Kohli was also moved by the time he spent with her post-match and took to Instagram to post a few pictures with her, captioned, "Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love and support and especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate and dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps and bounds. There was only love and blessings for the whole team in her eyes. What an inspiration. With her blessings, on to the next one."

India won the match and registered their sixth win of the tournament and thereby booked their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2019.

India next face Sri Lanka in an inconsequential tie on July 6, which will also be their last league game of the series before the semi-finals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates