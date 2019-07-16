World Cup 2019: Disappointed, not angry, says Kane Williamson

cricket-world-cup

There is no doubt that he was gutted and being the player of the tournament was just no consolation for what he failed to achieve for a side that has been tagged under-achievers and underdogs from time to time

Captain Kane Williamson after New Zealand's loss on Sunday. Pic/AFP

London: His cool, quiet demeanour would put even a Capuchin monk to shame. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson hardly showed emotions externally even after his team missed lifting the World Cup by a whisker. After two tied affairs his side ended on the wrong side of the result in the final at Lord's on Sunday. There is no doubt that he was gutted and being the player of the tournament was just no consolation for what he failed to achieve for a side that has been tagged under-achievers and underdogs from time to time.

Williamson was quite philosophical after probably the best-ever final seen in a World Cup. "Laugh or cry, it's your choice, isn't it? It's not anger. There's a lot of disappointment, I suppose. Yeah, the guys are really feeling it and I think it's probably more down to some of the uncontrollables that go on when they have put in such a huge amount of effort and we know in this game it can be fickle in its nature and there are parts that, as hard as you try, sometimes those cards don't fall your way and today it ebbed and flowed.

"But the guys stuck with it beautifully well and they showed that heart and that fight that we have shown throughout this whole campaign to get us into winning positions and we saw that again today I think we sort of, after perhaps 85-90 per cent of that second innings, had our noses in front and yeah, no doubt a lot of thoughts are going, well certainly through my mind, and obviously through all the other players as well, where, you know, it could have been this, could have been that, but it is what it is."

He and his team may not have won the World Cup but won the hearts of millions of cricket lovers and that includes the media. A Q&A at the post-match press conference summed it all very well. He was asked: "Kane, I ask this question standing because of my respect for you, the way you have conducted... [what] do you think the cricketers in the competition, you are happy, or everybody should be a gentleman like you?

Williamson replied with a smile: "Everybody are allowed to be themselves. That is a good thing about the world. And everybody should be a little bit different as well. [It's] really a difficult question to answer. That is probably my best answer, just be yourself and try and enjoy what you do." There was an instant applause from the huge media gathering.

