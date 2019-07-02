World Cup 2019: India get back to winning ways, beat Bangladesh by 28 runs

cricket-world-cup

Rohit Sharma (104) and Hardik Pandya starred for India in a comfortable victory over neibhours Bangladesh. Rishabh Pant showed his potential with a quick-fire 48.

Rohit Sharma celebrates century (Pic/ ICC)

India got back to winning ways after the defeat to England, to register a 28-run win over Bangladesh. The heroes of the night were Rohit Sharma who notched up his fourth century of the World Cup 2019 and with the ball it was Hardik Pandya with three wickets. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan kept them in the hunt for a period of time before losing his wicket for 66 runs.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on a dry slow pitch that was batting friendly but had something in it for the seamers. Learning from past mistakes, India included Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik, in place of Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul took India off to a great start and added 180 runs for the opening wicket, before KL Rahul got out for 77 runs.

Rohit Sharma was back to being at his best with his 4th hundred of the tournament. The batting genius scored 104 runs. Rishabh Pant then impressed with a quick 48 off 41 balls to take India past the 300-run mark.

MS Dhoni who has been criticised for his scoring rate, once again struggled to find the boundary in the final overs, he ended up scoring 35 from 33 balls.

With the win, India book their place in the semi-finals and will be taking on Sri Lanka on July 6, 2019, in their last game of the league stage.

