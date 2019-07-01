World Cup 2019: Only runs, wickets and catches matter, says Owais Shah

cricket-world-cup

Former England batsman Owais Shah says performing on the field is the only way for hosts to overcome harsh criticism by former players

Former England batsman Owais Shah at the India versus England match in Birmingham yesterday. Pic/Harit N Joshi

Birmingham: Former batsman Owais Shah could never experience an England victory in ODIs on Indian soil. But he played a significant role for England in a rare series-levelling performance — at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in 2006 — when the visitors beat Rahul Dravid's Indian team to end the rubber 1-1 after India took the lead in the second Test at Mohali.

His agony against India continued in 2007 when, despite him scoring an unbeaten 107 in England's total of 316 at The Oval, his side ended up losing in the last over. Shah was at Edgbaston yesterday where he figured in the England team in third ODI of that series. He scored 19 off 15 balls in England's total of 281 then, after which India were bowled out for 239. Shah, 40, now into the real estate business, spoke to mid-day yesterday.

Excerpts:

Are you happy with the way England are going about their business?

The modern game now relies a lot on power. Yes, it is very skilful but England have a lot of power-hitters, especially the Top 7 batters. They have the power game, so if the pitch is very good, England will generally look for 300-plus scores which is very daunting for the opposition. Teams generally know that when they are playing England, they have to score at least 300 runs to have a chance to win.

England players celebrate the dismissal of India captain Virat Kohli at Edgbaston yesterday. Pic/AFP

Should England alter their plans or continue to play attacking cricket even if the pitch is not conducive for strokeplay?

That [power-hitting] is their A game, but England have to have Game B and C in place. If the pitch doesn't allow you to get 300 runs, how are you going to score runs and end up with 280 which is a winning score? If you keep playing the way you play on a pitch which doesn't allow you to play freely, England may end up getting all out for 180 which is not the right approach. Smart cricketers always adapt to conditions. That is something England will need to do if they have to win the World Cup.

Jonny Bairstow has lashed out at former players for being critical of their performance…

In elite sports, there is always pressure. It is about how you cope. The media can make you a hero one day and literally a zero the next. It is about how you perceive the media in your life. I think you have to be smart and not get too worried about what is being said in the press as a cricketer. In the end, you have to do your job. Your runs, wickets and catches will do the talking. If you get caught up in the media battle, you [the players] are not going to win it. As a cricketer, you will have more bad days than good days, which is a fact.

I don't know whether the media is against our cricketers. There could be some harsh criticism handed out to some of our players. If that is a catalyst for the players to get motivated and if we go on and win the World Cup, then probably that is what was needed.



Do you think England have it in them to win the World Cup as they are struggling to reach the semis…

The way they are playing today [Sunday], it is looking good. I definitely feel the way they are playing, they can win the World Cup. If they beat India and New Zealand [their next match], I think we will go on and win the World Cup. These matches are going to be tougher than the semi-final. If they have the mental capacity to beat India today and New Zealand thereafter, because these are must-win matches for them, I think they will definitely perform in the big games, which are the semi-final and final.

Can you recall your Test debut at Wankhede Stadium in 2006?

Yes. I loved those five days. Getting runs in that match [88 and 38] and playing on the same turf with Sachin Tendulkar was another dream come true [was memorable]. I was lucky to talk to him as well. I was then involved in the IPL for five years. India is a wonderful place. I simply love it. It is fantastic to play cricket there; the whole country breathes cricket.

What else do you remember of that match?

Rahul Dravid winning the toss and kindly electing to bowl first which was a crazy decision. I am sure Rahul will agree with me. We made full use of the batting conditions and knocked off 400 runs [in the first innings]. I remember, Andrew Flintoff sang a song [Johnny Cash's Ring of Fire] at lunch time to inspire us. We beat India on Day Five after lunch.

