World Cup 2019: Opportunity for us to play a perfect game v India, says Jason Holder

Manchester: A lot was expected from this West Indies team when they comprehensively beat Pakistan in their opening match of the World Cup. However, it has gone downhill since, as the Windies lost all four matches thereafter, leaving them with little scope of making it to the semi-finals.

As the West Indies gear up to take on India at Old Trafford today, skipper Jason Holder is hoping for a resurgence. "I think at the start of this tournament we all match up, every single team. And most captains said that this is a competition where if you play good cricket on any given day, anyone can beat anyone. So, it's just a matter of us putting together a complete game. We've shown glimpses here and there. As a side, we just haven't brought it together collectively more often than not. It hurt us in earlier games. So, tomorrow is another opportunity for us to bring it all together and play a perfect game," said Holder at the pre-match press conference yesterday.

Defeats to England and Bangladesh were lop-sided affairs, but losing to Australia by just 15 runs and then New Zealand by only five, was painful, said Holder. "We've had some close games in our World Cup campaign so far. And it just shows, with us playing a few more scenarios a bit better, who knows what the result could have been. We look back on the games that we've played and we definitely didn't seize crucial moments in certain games. "If you put it into perspective of the teams that are doing well, they're doing those good things and seizing crucial moments within the game. That's what's required in a tournament like this," said Holder.

