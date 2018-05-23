World Cups reveal where you stand: Heena Sidhu

The ISSF World Cups are important check points on the way to the Olympic Games, said India's pistol ace Heena Sidhu, who is geared up to compete in the year's final World Cup for rifle and pistol shooters starting tomorrow



India shooter Heena Sidhu

The ISSF World Cups are important check points on the way to the Olympic Games, said India's pistol ace Heena Sidhu, who is geared up to compete in the year's final World Cup for rifle and pistol shooters starting tomorrow.

The former World No. 1 is hoping to test her skills and score consistently in the build-up to the World Championships in September, which will also be the first quota event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "The World Cup in Munich is extremely important to figure where I stand before going into the first Olympic qualifiers that will start from the World Championship in September," Heena said.

"We have experience of two Olympic cycles and we are using it to improve our preparations. The CWG, these World Cups are very important check points on our way to the Olympics. These competitions will show the true effects of our training and we can amend our preparations."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever