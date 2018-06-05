World Environment Day: 5 Bollywood actors who are environmentally conscious

On this World Environment Day, let us look at the Bollywood actors who are leading the environmentally conscious brigade

The world is changing and not just in terms of progress. Over the past 5 years we have seen several life threatening environmental depletions which have been caused by man. It is very important for us to do our bit towards the environment in order to sustain one for the future generations. On this World Environment Day, let us look at 5 Bollywood actors who are leading the environmentally conscious brigade.

Amitabh Bachchan: Senior Bachchan has always show support for environmental friendly causes. He is one of the most prominent faces of Swachh Bharat campaign and helped in galvanizing the masses in the right direction. The 74-year-old stellar actor has also taken part in the Versova Clean Up drive. He was seen personally picking up the garbage and lending his support He is not only working towards saving the planet but also directing his fans to take up the cause in all seriousness. Amitabh Bachchan has always got the time to stand for the environment.

Priyanka Chopra: A UNICEF goodwill ambassador, Priyanka Chopra has travelled the world visiting various camps set up for under privileged women and children. She also voices out her support for the plastic ban and has been supportive towards other such causes. She had also taken part in the plastic clean-up drive campaign on the banks of Yamuna River in Agra.

Dia Mirza: The former Miss Asia Pacific is an advocate for eco friendly living and as of November last year has been the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India. On the occasion of World Environment Day, Dia Mirza joined the mission to swap their habits for a greener environment. Launching the campaign herself, she said yes to eco-friendly sanitary napkins instead of non-biodegradable ones.

Taapsee Pannu: The Pink actress was roped in for a campaign by Animal Planet on tiger conservation to generate an interest in the survival and conservation of the National Animal of India.

Richa Chadha: Richa Chadha has always been vocal about doing our bit for the environment. The Fukrey actress has been leading a very organic lifestyle and even prefers to wear sustainable fashion in order to prevent further harm to the environment



Also Read: World Environment Day: How Plastic Is Putting Our World In Peril