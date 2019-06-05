World Environment Day: Mall to offer 10 tons organic manure to Thane Municipal Corporation

national

In its endless pursuit of giving it back to the society, this World Environment Day, Viviana Mall has pledge to supply 10 tons of organic manure to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for free of cost. The produced manure is completely organic in nature and is created through recycling of the food waste which comes out of the mall’s food court and restaurants. Through this initiative, Viviana Mall looks forward to aid in maintenance of the trees and plants present in the gardens of the TMC.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Rima Kirtikar, Sr VP Marketing, Viviana Mall, shared “We strongly believe that our responsibility goes beyond providing superior quality shopping experiences and extends to contributing towards the society in a meaningful way. In a metropolitan region like ours, while planting a tree is important, it is also critical that we take care of the existing green cover that we have. The TMC, till date has been taking excellent care of its existing gardens and parks. Through this association, this World Environment Day, we look forward to continue our work of contributing to the society in a meaningful way. We are happy to have found an apt partner in the TMC and we look forward to more such fruitful endeavors in the future.”

Further to this, Mr Omprakash Divate, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, TMC, added “At the outset, I would like to congratulate Viviana Mall for taking up this initiative on the occasion of World Environment Day. The compost offered by Viviana Mall will definitely help us to increase green cover of the city and further aid in maintaining TMC's ambitious mega Tree Plantation drive in which approximate 6 lakhs Trees planted in past 4 years along with our parks and gardens. This Initiative will be a role model for other malls and such establishments to contribute towards our society by reducing load on landfills and also helps in bringing down TMCs gardening expenses. TMC truly appreciates the assistance rendered by Viviana Mall” Looking forward to strengthen our partnership in environmental initiatives.

A thorough inspection of the Organic Waste Management plant and the produced manure was undertaken by a Garden Inspector of the Thane Municipal Corporation at Viviana Mall. The compost sample is getting tested in TMC's Laboratory. Hopefully the test results will confirm, the manure produced is of top grade quality.

Since its inception, Viviana Mall has its own ‘Organic Waste Management’ plant, where it treats organic waste into manure. The food waste generated out of the mall’s food court and restaurant is converted to organic manure on a daily basis. The Organic Waste Management plant generates close to 4 tons of organic manure every month, which gets distributed to the customers free of cost and is also used for developing greenery around the mall. Till date, a lot of regular mall customers have benefitted by using the manure of their personal gardens.

