World Hand Hygiene Day: Hema Malini, Amrita Rao stress on keeping hands clean

On Tuesday, to mark World Hand Hygiene Day, Hema Malini and Amrita Rao raised awareness about hand hygiene. The two were united for the initiative by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India.

"While everyone is wearing face masks and gloves nowadays, they are not at all sensitive about sanitising their hands," said Rao. Proper handwashing with soap is the topmost measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

"It's high time every effort is made to create awareness, educate and remind people that hand hygiene is crucial. It is important to make handwashing a daily habit. Good handwashing with soap can save more lives than any single vaccine or medical intervention. I would be happy if this effort is able to bring a difference in the lives of many people," Rao added.

