World looking to Hyderabad for COVID vaccine: Telangana Governor

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said that the whole world was looking towards Hyderabad for an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

She visited the campus of vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech, which is working towards India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin.

The Governor noted that scientists and researchers have been working tirelessly to develop the vaccine and hoped that it would be launched by 2020-end.

She interacted with the scientists involved in the COVID-19 vaccine research and trials at the Bharat Biotech campus in Genome Valley here.

"I salute all those scientists and other researchers for their relentless work to come out with a vaccine for COVID-19. Not only Telangana or India, the whole world is hoping that our scientists come out with an effective, affordable, and safe vaccine for COVID-19," Soundararajan said.

Expressing anguish over the death of many stalwarts, celebrities and common people due to the virus, the Governor called for an effective vaccine to end the sufferings of mankind.

"We must ensure that the vaccine reaches people all over the world. The vaccine must benefit all, irrespective of their socio-economic status or their country," she added.

The Governor, during her interaction with Bharat Biotech founders Dr Krishna M Ella and Dr Suchitra Ella and other scientists, appreciated their efforts and achievements in supplying a record number of three billion doses of different vaccines to people all over the world and thus immunising and saving millions of lives.

Soundararajan presented a Thank You badge to Suchitra Ella for leading the Covaxin research and trials and hoped that their efforts would succeed soon.

