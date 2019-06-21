World Music Day: Bollywood actors who have sung songs in different languages

music

Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Richa Chadha, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Aditi Rao Hydari

Bollywood has had many multi-talented actors since the time Indian Cinema came into existence. There have been many actors who have come forth and displayed their multiple talents other than acting on screen. Out of all talents, many actors were equally well in singing other than performing in front of the camera. Very few actors in Bollywood tried their vocals apart from the Hindi language. Let us have a glimpse of young Bollywood actors who inherit the same talent of acting and singing at the same and who have sung in other languages too.

Farhan Akhtar

The super multi-talented actor-writer-filmmaker-singer Farhan Akhtar has dabbled almost in all the departments of filmmaking. Farhan debut as a director with Dil Chahta Hai which further inspired him to try his hands in all the departments including singing. Farhan other than singing in English and Hindi languages also lends his voice for a Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu starring superstar Mahesh Babu. The solo song which Farhan sung goes with the title I don't Know.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The versatile singer and dancing diva Madhuri Dixit ruled Bollywood for almost two decades. She was the reigning queen back in '80s and '90s. Most of her films were box office hits and till date, the beautiful actress leaves everlasting impressions whenever she appears on wide screen. It was recently announced Madhuri is all set to make her international debut with a pop number. She is all set to release the first single of her English pop album by the end of the year. She already recorded the songs for her album which will have 6 songs in English with different flavours.

Richa Chadha

The Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey actress Richa Chadha is not new to the music scene. The multi-tasking actress other than being active on social media and on International forums is also a trained singer. Last year Richa debut as a singer by lending her voice for a Punjabi Pop song Gwandian in collaboration with International stars Dr Zeus and Zora Randhawa. This was the first time Richa commercially lend her voice for a song in Punjabi. The song is a huge hit in weddings especially in Punjabi, Richa by adding her own elements and voice to the song gave a new zing.

Priyanka Chopra

She has given multiple reasons to make her fans and India to feel proud of her. Working in Bollywood for almost two decades Priyanka has tried her hands in various departments of film making. No doubt Priyanka is a fabulous actress she also can really sing well. She made her singing debut with an English song In My City in the year 2012. Since then there has been no stopping for this actress to focus on her alternate career simultaneously. Priyanka turned producer with a Marathi film Ventilator released in 2016 for which she also lent her voice in the Marathi language for the first time. The song Baba is a heart-wrenching song sung beautifully making her fans pleased all the more.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Talking about the list of actresses who tried their vocals in different languages other than Hindi let's not forget listing the beautiful actress Aditi Rao Hydari. Aditi dabbling between Bollywood and South cinema has lent her voice for a Tamil film Jail last year. The actress at many occasions has displayed her singing skills leading her for a playback song in her own film. Though she is a good singer it was her first time trying her vocal cords for a Tamil song.

