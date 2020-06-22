World Music Day Special: Give us freedom, authority

Meet Brothers

Since every artiste is signed by a music company, creativity is taking a hit. We hope that every artiste associated with a music project will be appointed based on their merit, and not because of the label that is backing them. An artiste should be free to perform for anybody that he wishes to.

Shirley Setia

In India, there was more attention being paid to songs that belonged to movies, than on singles. This trend has slowly been changing. It is important that artistes [are paid heed to for their] independent music as well.

Jasleen Royal

The [focus] on the number of views [that a song acquires] has overshadowed the art of enjoying music. One should simply enjoy music instead. An emphasis should also be paid on [creating] original tracks.

Armaan Malik

Song creators should get publishing royalties. Hit songs earn crores for music labels. Playback singers too earn big sums via live shows by performing those hits. But the musicians who create them are given a meagre fee and don't generate much money off it. I hope this changes.

Rajan Batra

[There needs to be a] more organised way of collecting royalties so that musicians don't just rely on live performances for money, but also earn from digital platforms, and whenever [their creations are] used.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news