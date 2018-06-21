World Music Day: Vishal Dadlani never thought he would be a musician

Vishal Dadlani, who has given us some amazing Bollywood numbers to groove on, explains his relationship with music

On the occasion of World Music Day, musician Vishal Dadlani has something really interesting to say about music, and also shared his experience of being a celebrated musician. Vishal, in fact, confessed that he never knew he would become a musician. The singer, who will be seen judging the tenth season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol speaks talks about his musical journey.

Vishal Dadlani says, "I never knew I'd be a musician. It's something that happened to me. I grew up surrounded by music, as both my parents love music dearly. No one in my family has ever been a musician though. That journey started by complete chance, when I was 19. I started learning to play a little guitar, and from there moved on to writing some basic songs. Then, Pentagram happened, and my life changed. Those guys taught me everything I know. We wrote music, recorded, toured the college circuit and had a really good time."

Describing the journey and explaining how Vishal and Shekhar became unit, he further said, "Meanwhile, I was offered the opportunity to do some music for a film, and I needed some money for equipment, so I did it. I later found that Shekhar was working separately on the same film, and we had been friends for a long time, so we decided to work together. That's how 'Vishal and Shekhar' was formed, and today, we're grateful and humbled to be able to say that we've been at the top of the game for more than fifteen years."

Expressing his attachment with the singing reality show, Indian Idol, he stated, "As for Indian Idol, I love the show because this is my third season, and I've never seen a more caring and honest contest, where winning and losing is part of the format, but whether it's the contestants or the judges, our common love for music, is above all."

