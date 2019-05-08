World Red Cross Day: History, objectives and celebration

international

This year World Red Cross Day will be celebrated on May 8, 2019, by the National Societies affiliates to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The theme for this year is 'love'

RED CROSS DAY

World Red Cross day is celebrated on May 8 every year marking the birthday anniversary of the founder of the Red Cross. Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross and the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was born in the year 1828 in Geneva. Dunant was a very famous person and the recipient of the 1st Nobel Peace Prize. This day is an annual event where people celebrate principles laid for “International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement”. It is celebrated annually to pay homage to the volunteers who participated in the event for their precious contribution for helping people in need. This year World Red Cross Day will be celebrated on May 8, 2019, by the National Societies affiliates to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The theme for this year is 'love.' The theme will particularly focus on asking people what they love about the Red Crescent and Red Cross.



HISTORY

Red Cross was introduced by an international commission as a contribution to the peace after World War I at 14th International Conference of the Red Cross. The principles of the Red Cross Truce was presented and approved in the year 1934 on the15th International Conference at Tokyo. This day is celebrated by the people on an international level to diminish people’s suffering, protecting their life from emergencies and lots of natural disasters including epidemic diseases, flood and earthquakes and enhancing their dignity. It is celebrated by the various Red Cross organizations across the world to help people with its fundamental principles like independence, humanity, impartiality, universality, neutrality, voluntary and unity.

World Red Cross Day is celebrated to honor Henry Dunant, the founder of an International Red Cross Crescent Movement. It is celebrated by the National Societies affiliated to the International Committee of the Red Cross in their countries to create awareness about the need for life protection in some drastic conditions.

Netizens also extended their support on the social media platform Twitter to create awareness about this auspicious day with their posts and tweets.

OBJECTIVES

To provide relief and peace to the injured people

To help reduce casual death rate due to epidemic illnesses.

To help people manage public health emergencies.

To empowers its members, local communities, civil societies to provide an immediate response to health disasters

To reinstate human dignity

To organise nursing care for the injured on the battlefield

To provide health treatment for prisoners of war

