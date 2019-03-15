World Sleep Day 2019: Twitteratis mark the day with hilarious memes
After all who doesn't like to sleep for extra hours on a day dedicated to it?
An uninterrupted, good night’s sleep is bliss and it's absolutely essential to your physical and mental health. Although people may be divided with opinions regarding the celebration of special days like Valentines Day or Friendship Day, no one really has a problem celebrating World Sleep Day. After all who doesn't like to sleep for extra hours on a day dedicated to it?
Every year, March 15 is celebrated as World Sleep Day and perhaps the best day of the year. However, the day, organised by the World Sleep Day Committee, is celebrated to raise awareness regarding the sleep-related issues. It’s not just insomnia, there are various other issues that affect people’s sleep and shouldn’t be taken lightly
However, the day is more than just a day dedicated to slumber. Twitterattis said it was a great day to remain in bed and enjoy some much-needed sleep. They even shared some jokes and memes to mark the day. In the internet world, a night of more than eight-hour sleep is priceless. Here are some of the sleep memes that are relatable beyond belief.
Before they can be realised, dreams must be had first. To have dreams, sleep tight one must. Happy #WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/hp2BvclbQ1— Anuj Dhar (@anujdhar) March 15, 2019
Employee: Sir, I am not coming to office today.— Corporate Karamchari (@JamesBhand007) March 15, 2019
Boss: why ??
Employee: I am celebrating today sir.
Boss: what ??
Employee: World Sleep Day, sir.
*Boss slams the phone and sends loss of pay notice*#worldsleepday2019
Why do we need Men's Day When we have #WorldSleepDay ð¥— Dhaval Mehta (@dhavalmehtas) March 15, 2019
#WorldSleepDay— Mr Eton Oldboys MP (@EtonOldBoys) March 15, 2019
I need to let my daughter know about this, I'll tell her when she wakes up ... she is an Olympic sleeper
Me looking at #WorldSleepDay trend while working. pic.twitter.com/Zi7jg5QtU6— Stafford Fernandes (@StaffoAceFerns) March 15, 2019
These pups are all about #WorldSleepDay today ð´— Guide Dogs (@guidedogs) March 15, 2019
.
[Photo description: Three of our young guide dog puppies asleep in a basket] pic.twitter.com/OJwFeMhgSX
#WorldSleepDay Not arguing with that..... pic.twitter.com/WoWb93t2NT— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) March 15, 2019
Today is #WorldSleepDay— Abhishek sharma (@ooobhaishab) March 15, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/KV2vA1Y191
ð¤ Shut-eye is one of the best things we can do for our health. But when it comes to advice on how to sleep well, it’s hard to know what to believe. Here’s some things you've heard about sleep that aren't true #WorldSleepDay #Thread https://t.co/fGu5DCfPpT pic.twitter.com/pAUijGlhhx— ABC Life (@abclifeau) March 14, 2019
Very few things in this world are perfect.#WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/3Y4dNRuk3P— Tweet Potato (@newshungree) March 15, 2019
Happy #WorldSleepDay everyone!#sleepday pic.twitter.com/Jla7wuGcOy— samiksha (@saikris85696791) March 15, 2019
Today is #WorldSleepDay. Or as BMC calls it, Friday.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 15, 2019
Happy #WorldSleepDay ðð¤£ð pic.twitter.com/O0q2sc15q0— Monika Sharmað¤ (@moni_tiwari) March 15, 2019
Sleeping or meditating.— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) March 15, 2019
It’s hard to make the difference sometimes!#WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/hVqKgS4Vrn
