World Sleep Day 2019: Twitteratis mark the day with hilarious memes

Published: Mar 15, 2019, 17:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

After all who doesn't like to sleep for extra hours on a day dedicated to it?

World Sleep Day 2019: Twitteratis mark the day with hilarious memes
Representational Image

An uninterrupted, good night’s sleep is bliss and it's absolutely essential to your physical and mental health. Although people may be divided with opinions regarding the celebration of special days like Valentines Day or Friendship Day, no one really has a problem celebrating World Sleep Day. After all who doesn't like to sleep for extra hours on a day dedicated to it?

Every year, March 15 is celebrated as World Sleep Day and perhaps the best day of the year. However, the day, organised by the World Sleep Day Committee, is celebrated to raise awareness regarding the sleep-related issues. It’s not just insomnia, there are various other issues that affect people’s sleep and shouldn’t be taken lightly

However, the day is more than just a day dedicated to slumber. Twitterattis said it was a great day to remain in bed and enjoy some much-needed sleep. They even shared some jokes and memes to mark the day. In the internet world, a night of more than eight-hour sleep is priceless. Here are some of the sleep memes that are relatable beyond belief.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

national news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

World Hindi Day: Can you translate these English words in Hindi?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees