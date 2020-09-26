World Tourism Day 2020 Quiz: Wanderlust or Bust?
Are you a traveller or just using #wanderlust for social media? Challenge yourself and your friends to our World Tourism Day Quiz to see how you fare
World Tourism Day is celebrated each year on September 27 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNTWO). 2020 has been a sombre year for us travellers; the pandemic has put a halt to our travel plans. The only thing I’m glad about is not seeing an abundance of travel photographs on my social media. Remember when everyone would be lost in the hills or the beach and called themselves a traveller when all they did was flood Instagram with the one vacation they took that odd summer? If you consider yourself a traveller, if you have travelled far and beyond, it is likely that you will know the answer to these simple questions. How about you take our World Tourism Day Quiz and see how much you know.
1. Which of the following is a Mexican delicacy?
Feijoada
Bacalhau
Enchilada
2. In which city can you find the globally renowned landmark- Spanish Steps?
Madrid
Rome
Florence
3. What is the capital of Brazil?
View this post on Instagram
Rio de Janeiro
Sao Paulo
Brasilia
4. Which of the following is the National Dish of England?
Shepherd’s Pie
Chicken Tikka Masala
Scones
5. ‘Ruble’ is the official currency of?
Ukraine
Poland
Russia
6. Which of the following is a city in Morocco?
View this post on Instagram
Dar es Salaam
Casablanca
Addis Ababa
7. Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located in?
Greece
Thailand
Peru
8. New York City’s famous theatre district is known as?
West End
The Strip
Broadway
9. Which of the following is the official language of Switzerland?
View this post on Instagram
Swiss
English
Italian
10. Which country is also known as the Land of the Rising Sun?
Vietnam
Japan
Korea
11. Which animal is indigenous to Australia?
Platypus
Koala
Both of the above
12. In which city can you find ruin bars?
View this post on Instagram
Bangkok
Budapest
Hong Kong
Correct answers:
1 - Enchiladas
2 - Rome
3 - Brasilia
4 –Chicken Tikka Masala
5 - Russia
6 - Casablanca
7 - Peru
8 - Broadway
9 - Italian
10 - Japan
11 – Both of the Above
12 - Budapest
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe