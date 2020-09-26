World Tourism Day 2020 Quiz: Wanderlust or Bust?

World Tourism Day is celebrated each year on September 27 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNTWO). 2020 has been a sombre year for us travellers; the pandemic has put a halt to our travel plans. The only thing I’m glad about is not seeing an abundance of travel photographs on my social media. Remember when everyone would be lost in the hills or the beach and called themselves a traveller when all they did was flood Instagram with the one vacation they took that odd summer? If you consider yourself a traveller, if you have travelled far and beyond, it is likely that you will know the answer to these simple questions. How about you take our World Tourism Day Quiz and see how much you know.

1. Which of the following is a Mexican delicacy?

Feijoada

Bacalhau

Enchilada



2. In which city can you find the globally renowned landmark- Spanish Steps?

Madrid

Rome

Florence

3. What is the capital of Brazil?

3. What is the capital of Brazil?

Rio de Janeiro

Sao Paulo

Brasilia

4. Which of the following is the National Dish of England?

Shepherd’s Pie

Chicken Tikka Masala

Scones

5. ‘Ruble’ is the official currency of?

Ukraine

Poland

Russia



6. Which of the following is a city in Morocco?

6. Which of the following is a city in Morocco?



Dar es Salaam

Casablanca

Addis Ababa



7. Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located in?

Greece

Thailand

Peru

8. New York City’s famous theatre district is known as?

West End

The Strip

Broadway



9. Which of the following is the official language of Switzerland?

9. Which of the official language of Switzerland?

Swiss

English

Italian



10. Which country is also known as the Land of the Rising Sun?

Vietnam

Japan

Korea





11. Which animal is indigenous to Australia?

Platypus

Koala

Both of the above

12. In which city can you find ruin bars?

12. In which city can you find ruin bars?

Bangkok

Budapest

Hong Kong

Correct answers:

1 - Enchiladas

2 - Rome

3 - Brasilia

4 –Chicken Tikka Masala

5 - Russia

6 - Casablanca

7 - Peru

8 - Broadway

9 - Italian

10 - Japan

11 – Both of the Above

12 - Budapest

