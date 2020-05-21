World's oldest gamer grandma delivers special message about life

It is said that there is no age bar for learning something new and this 90-year-old grandma proves it so. Japan’s Yamako Mori, who says that she has been playing video games since 51 years of age, has been declared as the world’s oldest gaming YouTuber by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Guinness Book of World Records released a video where the woman, nicknamed as 'Gamer grandma', shares her inspirational story. Mori is seen in the video saying that initially she did not like playing video games as it was hard. But as she is started playing in 1981, she took a liking as she continued to play, instead of giving up. She is now known for live-streaming her games, which she plays for seven to eight hours every day, on YouTube.

Mori goes on to say that she feels bad when she loses a game, but that doesn’t stop her from playing. When asked about her favourite game, she said that she likes 'Grand Theft Auto'. Her life lesson that she tells everyone is: "life is rosy".

The video that has garnered 3 million views on YouTube got tonnes of comments from users rooting for this grandma. A user said, "Every gamer has to have respect towards her." The second user commented, "This grandma shall never be forgotten as she is the chosen one." Another user said, "Imagine going home and see your grandma on the PS4." A user said, "The only grandma that know u can’t pause an online game (sic)."

