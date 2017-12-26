Worried Pune Municipal Corporation holds health check-ups for its corporators

The recent deaths of two corporators due to heart attack have prompted the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to sent letters to all its 162 corporators, asking them to take care of their health, and also organise a health check-up for them

Last week, former mayor and corporator from National Congress Party, Chanchala Kodre, 42, died of a heart attack. Six months back, RPI leader and deputy mayor Navnath Kamble, too had died of a heart attack.



On Saturday in the condolence meeting organised at the PMC assembly hall for Kodre, the issue about corporators not having time to pay attention to their health was raised. During the general body meeting, the corporation's health department was directed to take up the issue. Letters were issued to the 162 corporators to immediately undergo health checks.

PMC's assistant medical officer Anjali Sabane said, "We will be conducting various investigations related to cancer and heart related problems for members. We have planned the check-ups at Sahyadri Hospital and Ruby Hall Clinic. There will be various tests such as stress test, 2D echo, ECG etc."

